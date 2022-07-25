Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:47 PM

Tree crashes into home in O’Hara Township

By GARRETT BEHANNA

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Cleanup is also underway in O’Hara Township.

Homeowners on Field Club Ridge Road said they’re thankful to be alive after a tree came crashing down into their home, and eventually onto their car, during yesterday’s storms.

“I heard a big bang and I looked out my den window and I saw tree branches three-quarters of the way across our house,” said homeowner Gerald Shratter.

“We’re very lucky. It’s a big mess, but it could have been a lot worse, so I’m thankful for that,” Shratter added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content