Panthers welcome Tkachuk, the latest big move of the summer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers could have maintained the status quo this summer after posting the NHL’s best record. They went a different way. Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as Florida’s newest addition. It came three days after the Panthers and Calgary completed a trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Flames.

