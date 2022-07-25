Mariners get back to winning formula, hold off Rangers 4-3
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Erik Swanson escaped a ninth-inning jam and Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games. The successful stretch was interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved to 9-2 against them this season. Seattle starter Chris Flexen won his fifth straight decision and extended his streak of allowing three runs or fewer to 11 consecutive starts.