BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Big Sur Fire contained two fires over the weekend.

The first was kept small on a private property on Coast Road. The cause was discarded ashes stirred by the wind, according to Big Sur Fire.

The second fire burned just north of Julia Pfeiffer State Park and was contained to an acre. The fire burned west of Highway 1 and was called the "Julia Fire."

The cause for this fire is still under investigation.