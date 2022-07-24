2 apparent homophobic attacks reported after Berlin Pride

VIENNA (AP) — Police say two apparent homophobic attacks have been reported following Berlin’s annual pro-LGBTQ Christopher Street Day celebration. In one incident on Saturday, three teenagers were confronted by a group of nine people in Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. They made anti-gay remarks and one girl was tripped and punched in the face by a man in the group, police said. Several hours later, a group of eight people made aimed insults at a 32-year-old man in central Berlin and attacked him, kicking his head and upper body. The incidents came at the end of a day in which around 350,000 people came out to support LGBTQ rights around the city.

