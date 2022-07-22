4 Baltimore residents indicted on stealing $3M in unemployment scheme

By Barry Simms

GREENBELT, Maryland (WBAL) — It is considered possibly the worst fraud in the nation’s history. An estimated $80 to $90 billion in coronavirus relief bill and unemployment benefits stolen.

In Maryland, four people are now indicted. They are accused of illegally receiving $3 million.

It was money that was supposed to go to workers in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, prosecuting this type of fraud is a top priority.

“The impact is recovering the public money meant to go to people that were hurting,” U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said.

In a 14-count indictment, Baltimore-area residents Tyshawna Davis, of Gwynn Oak; Tiia Woods, of Cockeysville; Donna Jones, of Hanover and Devante Smith, of Baltimore, are charged with conspiracy and wire fraud.

The indictment alleges from June 2020 through May 2021, they participated in a scheme that led to 160 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to be submitted, causing $3 million in losses.

“If the allegations are true, these defendants weren’t using the money to buy groceries, to pay their rent like this money was supposed to be used for. They were using it to live high on the hog,” Barron said.

According to the indictment, the four obtained the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of victims without lawful authority and by false pretenses to submit fraudulent Maryland Unemployment Insurance applications.

Federal investigators give this as an example: “For example, as part of this conspiracy and scheme to defraud, a Maryland U.I. Application was submitted in the name of Davis’ deceased ex-husband.”

The feds want to get the money back and the forfeiture of two Mercedes Benz vehicles believed purchased using the stolen unemployment funds.

WBAL-TV 11 News has reported on numerous people who had trouble getting unemployment benefits because their accounts were frozen as the state handled a massive fraud investigation.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor: “We have flagged more than 2.4 million claims as potentially fraudulent. We have received more fraudulent claims than honest and deserving claims. Sophisticated digital fraud is a constant and ever-evolving challenge that our teams continue to confront on a daily basis.”

“So, hopefully with this kind of enforcement we’re sending a message to people down the line. It’s not worth it,” Barron said.

The department told 11 News it is still trying to determine the total amount of the fraudulent activity.

