More than 21,000 without power on Monterey Peninsula after damaged equipment found at substation

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- Thousands of people on the Central Coast are waking up without power this morning.

According to PG&E, 21,163 people have lost power in cities including Monterey, Pacific Grove, Seaside, Sand City, Del Rey Oaks, and other parts of Monterey County.

PG&E said at around 5:30 a.m., customers lost power after a problem was detected at PG&E's Del Monte Substation in Monterey. Damaged electric equipment was found at the substation.

Witnesses say the center prong was arching Wednesday night

PG&E added in a statement, "The safety of our customers and the communities we are privileged to serve is our most important responsibility."

PG&E is working on repairs, and as of 7:19 a.m., over 800 customers have had power restored, according to them.

"We will continue analyzing grid operations to safely reconnect more customers to the grid," said PG&E. "We apologize for the inconvenience and remain focused on restoring power to our customers as quickly as possible."

The full PG&E outage map can be found here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/

Street lights in Monterey were seen Thursday morning with the lights out and temporary stop signs have been placed in the streets.

PG&E says repair crews are on-site working to restore power. It's expected to be restored by 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

In Santa Cruz County, the city of Scotts Valley is also dealing with power outages. According to PG&E an assessment crew is en route to the outage and an estimated restoration is around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reminder: If you see traffic lights without power be sure when approaching those lights to follow the same rules you would when approaching a stop sign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.