By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

In a bold move to get inflation under control, the European Central Bank on Thursday announced it would raise its key interest rate by a half percentage point.

That marks the first time since 2011 that the ECB has raised rates — and takes Europe’s interest rate back to zero . Rates in the region had been negative since 2014.

