White House insiders to talk about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former national security official in the Trump White House, Matthew Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews, will be the key witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee. Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned from the White House the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Along with the former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Cassidy Hutchinson, they are the only Trump White House insiders to testify publicly. The House committee hearing Thursday night is expected to focus on what Trump did — and did not do — as his supporters swarmed the Capitol.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

