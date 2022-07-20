Skip to Content
CHP: Semi-truck hits overpass in Berkeley, bridge “could collapse any time”

BERKELEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A semi-truck's cargo hit an overpass in Berkeley Wednesday morning, causing "significant damage" to the Gilma Street underpass of I-80, CHP said.

CHP said this incident was a hit and run and that the bridge "could collapse at any time." Gilman Street under the freeway is closed as of 11 a.m., according to KRON.

CHP said the location of the crash happened near the intersection of Jones Street and I-80. Caltrans and CHP are investigating this hit-and-run.

This is a developing story.

