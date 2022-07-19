Power outage affecting over 2,836 PG&E customers in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 19, 2022, at 3:58 p.m.- PG&E says around 2,836 customers are still without power after a fault was reported on power lines, said PG&E.

PG&E said that "This outage is on a circuit enabled with Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), which turn off power within one-tenth of a second to prevent a spark that could result in a fire ignition if a fault, such as a tree limb hitting a powerline, is detected."

PG&E crews are currently patrolling the lines to check for damage before restoring power. Patrols are done by helicopter, truck or on foot during daylight hours, said the power company. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

"Last year, because of this EPSS program, there was an 80% reduction in CPUC-reportable ignitions that could result in a wildfire, compared to the prior three-year average," said a PG&E spokesperson. "Given the substantial ignition reduction benefits experienced last year, PG&E has installed these safety settings in 2022 on more than 1,000 circuits in high fire-threat areas and adjacent locations."

Customers can expect notifications via text, phone or email in addition to information posted online when EPSS outages occur.

The following services are recommended by PG&E to prepare and keep customers safe during outages.

Generator Rebate Program for customers who rely on well water, customers in our Medical Baseline Program and certain small businesses. For 2022, we have expanded funding and eligibility.

Portable Battery Program for eligible customers in our Medical Baseline Program who live in high fire-threat areas or have experienced two or more Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) outages since 2020. For 2022, we have removed the low-income requirement.

Expansion of the Backup Power Transfer Meter offering to all customers on EPSS-capable circuits, making it easier and safer for customers to connect a generator.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

PG&E said that at least 3,384 customers are without power after an unplanned power outage in Scotts Valley on Tuesday.

The outage was first reported at 1:38 p.m. and power is estimated to return at 6:15 p.m.

We have reached out to PG&E for a comment. This is a developing story.