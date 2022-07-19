Gun-control measure will be on Oregon’s fall ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will decide in November whether people wanting to purchase a gun will first have to qualify for a permit, after one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation landed on the ballot. Oregon’s elections division has determined that the gun-safety campaign had delivered enough verified signatures of registered voters to put Initiative 17 on the ballot for the fall election. The measure would require a permit to purchase any gun. To qualify for a permit, an applicant would need to complete an approved firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a criminal background check.

