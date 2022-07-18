Vigil held for Javier “Jumby” Mora Jr., allegedly murdered by “an intruder he considered a friend”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- "My son was murdered in his underwear by an intruder that he considered a friend," echoed Javier Mora Jr.'s father during a vigil on Sunday outside his home where six days prior, his son "Jumby" was taken from him on Homestead Avenue.

Dozens of friends and neighbors arrived to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of the 25-year-old son, friend, "good egg," and student who touched their lives.

"Thank you, everyone, for coming out. Thank you, my neighbors, for speaking well of him. He was my boy," said Mora's father. He added that his son was shy and kind. He ran every morning and took his two dogs for a daily walk.

Jumby attended classes at Cal State Monterey Bay and was going to graduate in May with a degree in agricultural plant and soil sciences, precisely like his father did before him.

Jumby's sister spoke about attending classes with her older brother at CSUMB, saying she didn't drive so he would ensure she got to class on time. He was everything an older brother should be, "He was our protector," she said teary-eyed.

She said when she graduates, she will think of Jumby. Her dad added when she graduates, it will be for her brother.

Flowers and gifts were left on top of Jumby's blue truck. Friend's and family spoke about the young man who would say things like, "This place is beautiful (Hawaii). I'm never coming back here, but it's beautiful."

Crocs given by Jumby to a young family member.

"I don't care what anyone is saying. He was not let in," added Mora's father when referring to Angel Herrerra, the man suspected of murdering his son. "We live in a safe neighborhood; we always thought our home was the safest."

Family members told KION that both of Jumby's parents grew up on the east side of Salinas and moved to Homestead Avenue to provide a better life for their family. His parents even fought and held the alleged intruder until police arrived.

"I have so many angels in my family, and my son was murdered by a piece of **** named Angel," Mora's father shouted. "Monday's come around, and I go to work. That's what everyone has to do, right? But now I ******* Mondays. I hate Mondays."