Salinas-native baseball player drafted by Padres in 5th round

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One Central Coast native will go from the fields of Salinas, to the hills of Berkley and now potentially the beaches of San Diego.

The San Diego Padres selected former Salinas High School first baseman Nathan Adam Martorella with the 150th pick in the fifth round of the MLB draft.

The 21-year-old leadoff man will now see if he wants to sign with the Padres and forgo his senior season at Cal Berkeley. Martorella was drafted out of high school by the Boston Red Sox in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign.

Robert Edwards/klcfotos

Martorella had a 3.9 GPA in high school and was a four-time honor roll student. He was also a two-year football letterman at Salinas, and received two All-League selections.

In his Junior season, Martorella was voted to the All-Pac-12 first team. He hit .333/.424/.553 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. The 6-1 lefty had 76 hits, with 47 runs, 15 doubles, and 34 walks.

He was born in Monterey, California, on Feb. 18, 2021.