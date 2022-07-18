Prosecutors say Kristin Smart case never went cold as they lay out their evidence during opening statements

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) The murder trial of Kristin Smart, whose remains are still missing, started on Monday morning at the Monterey County Courthouse.

Paul Flores is accused of killing her while attempting to rape the Cal Poly college student in 1996. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged with being an accessory by helping his son bury her remains.

Christopher Peuvrelle began a lengthy opening statement expressing how a Sunday ritual for the Smart family, where their daughter Kristin phoned home to her parents, suddenly stopped on May 25, 1996. He then laid out evidence collected over the last 25 years that he hopes and expects will lead the jury to find Paul Flores guilty of murder.

Among the evidence prosecutors plan to include are witness testimonies about what they saw the night of May 24, 1996, video interrogation with Paul Flores during the initial investigation, a wiretapped conversation between Paul Flores and his mother, Susan Flores, where Susan tells her son he "has to listen to the podcast."

Susan refers to "In Your Own Backyard" by Chris Lambert and tells her son to listen to it "to punch holes in it." The jury will also hear about an anonymous tip.

Peuvrelle also tells the 12 jurors serving on the younger Flores' trial about his alleged sexual assault of multiple women who contacted law enforcement over the years claiming to have been drugged and raped by Paul Flores.

Prosecutor Peavrelle recounts the events of May 24, 1995, when Kristin Smart was determined to head to a party and ended up at 135 Crandall Way, a 20-minute walk from her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Several witnesses, according to Peavrelle, will testify how Smart was seen talking to Flores at about 10:30 p.m.

Friday night and how the two fell over at one point. By midnight Smart is reported as being so intoxicated she was incapacitated. However, one party-goer described how she did not smell like a heavily intoxicated person.

As students Tim Davis and Cheryl Anderson helped peel Kristin off the lawn at about 2:00 a.m., it is reported that Flores approached and insisted on getting Smart back to her dorm, saying, "I got this." Yet, Anderson regrets the decision and recalls Flores heading toward his dorm room.

The prosecution describes how they will present evidence surrounding cadaver dogs who alerted authorities to the presence of human remains in Flores' dorm room.

"The man you see there is not the same as the one you see here," Peavrelle told the jury as he pointed to a picture of Flores taken by San Luis Obispo authorities in May of 1996. In the photo, Flores is a strong and stocky young man with a bruise under his left eye.

An interview with investigators is also played for jurors where investigators say they went with "the best intentions" yet find Flores is changing his story. Flores tells them, "It not really lies it's fibs.. I guess you can call them little white lies."

At some point, the jury will hear about an anonymous tip that comes from a woman's confession. The woman identified as Jennifer Hudson will testify how Paul Flores is said to have told her, "That (expletive)...I buried her under my place. I got sick of her (expletive), and I buried her."

Lastly, the prosecution described how the soil under Ruben Flores's home was examined and what investigators found.

Robert Sanger is set to present his opening statement Monday afternoon.