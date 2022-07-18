Skip to Content
OB-GYN tests go virtual; board cites COVID, abortion ruling

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

Many OB-GYNs, including some who perform abortions, are celebrating a decision that allows them to avoid traveling to Texas for certifying board exams. Some feared gathering en masse would make them vulnerable to violence. Others who are pregnant themselves worried about developing complications and being forced to seek care in a state with strict abortion limits. The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology exams are voluntary. The Dallas-based board had held virtual exams during the pandemic but planned to have the upcoming fall oral exams in-person. On Thursday, the board announced a reversal, saying the exams would be virtual.

