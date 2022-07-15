Skip to Content
Man killed in San Jose the Plant shopping center shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said they are investigating their 22nd murder of the year after a shooting at the 2100 block of Monterey Road.

At around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Plant shopping center and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The man's identity will be released after his next of kin is notified.

San Jose Police gave no word on anyone being arrested. This is an ongoing investigation.

