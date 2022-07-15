LIV defectors in contention for claret jug at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Golf’s breakaway bunch have turned into a band of brothers. The rebels who have caused a major shift in the world of golf by defecting to the Saudi-funded LIV series are working together for a common cause at the British Open this week. Talor Gooch is one of 24 LIV golfers playing at St. Andrews and he says “everybody … is against us and that’s OK. It’s kind of banded us together.” That 24 has been whittled down to a group of 11 who will play the weekend at the home of golf. One of them is Dustin Johnson. He is four shots off the lead.

