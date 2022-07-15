Skip to Content
Fort Smith Fire Department rescue kitten inside ATM

Fort Smith Fire Department

FORT SMITH, ARK. (KION-TV)- A cat got stuck inside an ATM in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The Fort Smith Fire Department was called to assist and rescued the kitten.

