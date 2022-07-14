Big 12 changes coming after one last season with 10 schools

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 is going into its final season as a 10-team league. Oklahoma and Texas are still in the conference before eventually leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12’s four new additions won’t join the league until next summer. New Sooners coach Brent Venables says he wants to keep the focus on the 2022 season, and not what will happen after that. Oklahoma will try to bounce back after having its record streak of six consecutive Big 12 titles snapped last season. Texas is coming off a 5-7 record in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season.