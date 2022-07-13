Skip to Content
Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle

Soledad Police Department

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task arrested two juveniles after conducting a probation check on South Belden Street.

Officers noticed a juvenile probationer trying to leave in a vehicle and stopped them. A gun was immediately seen on the vehicle's floor, according to police.

The firearm was a loaded ghost gun.

Two juveniles were arrested and booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall on weapons charges and probation violations, according to police.

