Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task arrested two juveniles after conducting a probation check on South Belden Street.

Officers noticed a juvenile probationer trying to leave in a vehicle and stopped them. A gun was immediately seen on the vehicle's floor, according to police.

The firearm was a loaded ghost gun.

Two juveniles were arrested and booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall on weapons charges and probation violations, according to police.