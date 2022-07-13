Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium next Monday. Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to particpate, and only two of those have won outright: Pete Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is the two-time defending champion and leads the eight-person field for this year’s Derby along with the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Nationals’ Juan Soto. Rodríguez announced his entry on social media. The 21-year-old leads major league rookies with 15 home runs entering Wednesday and is third with a .477 slugging percentage. That’s after going homerless over his first 20 career games and recording his first career home run May 1.