Marina Fire suggests bond measure to help with long response times

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A bond measure could be on the November ballot for the city of Marina. The measure could shape the future of major facilities in the city, including the fire station.

It specifically means adding a new fire station which would help improve the department's response times. But it may also lead to an overall makeover at City Hall.

“We started talking about it,” said Layne Long, the Marina City Manager. “The top priorities for the community were that we really need to address our infrastructure that has been neglected for 30, 40 years.”

As of now, Marina’s City Hall is two trailers stitched together. At a special city council meeting Tuesday night, city leaders received a presentation from FM 3 Research. The group surveyed about 300 people on the GO bond measure. Out of those people, most said they were in favor of it.

Long said upgrading city facilities have been in talks for years.

“These facilities, they don't meet any ADA, don't meet any access standards,” said Long. “We really are to the point of we've got to put significant dollars into fixing it. It's really usable, or it's time to let's just move forward with our future.”

But also top of the city's list? “One of the top priorities of our city is to provide high-quality level of service and to provide high-quality public safety needs,” said Long.

That means upgrades for the City's fire department. Emergency services consulting international said building a new station would help the department respond to fires. Their suggestion? Build a new fire station on California and Imjin.

“What this fire station does not only helps fill that hole, but it also supports the rest of the city, too,” said Chief Doug McCoun of the Marina Fire Department.

In 2017, response times were about nine and a half minutes, then dropped to more than 10 minutes in 2019.

Chief McCoun said that the current fire stations at the airport and downtown leave gaps open, making it difficult for the department to meet response times.

There will be two council meetings to put the bond on the ballot. Council will make its final say regarding the measure in early August.