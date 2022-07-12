Three arrested for weapons charges in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said the South Monterey County Task Force arrested three people on weapons, possession of stolen property and narcotics violation charges.

A vehicle was pulled over for code violations, and a K9 unit walked around and alerted other officers of something suspicious. The riders were taken out of the vehcile as it was searched.

A stolen gun, meth, a meth pipe, and marijuana were found inside the vehicle. Sergio Lopez was a felon with a no-bail warrant and attempted to run from police during the search.

Lopez, along with Angela Hernandez and Jose Uribe, was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail for weapons charges, possession of stolen property, and narcotics violations, according to Soledad Police.