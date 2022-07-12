Pesticide notification program launches in Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has partnered with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to offer a pesticide notification program to notify residents living near regulated agricultural properties before pesticides would be used.

This voluntary program, one of four made in California, gives residents of the Senior Village Community in Watsonville an online database to see if they are within a one-mile radius of dangerous pesticides.

Notifications would go out within 36 hours before the application of pesticides.

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with DPR on this pilot project and look forward to receiving comments and feedback from our community and growers, which will be important as DPR develops a statewide notification system,” County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo said.

Residents can receive text or email notifications by signing up here. Click "Pesticide Notification Pilot Project” and select “Subscribe Now.”

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to work closely with Commissioner Hidalgo and his office to help integrate a notification pilot project in their county,” DPR Director Julie Henderson said. “This pilot project, and others in Riverside, Ventura, and Stanislaus counties, will provide valuable information, including feedback from community members, growers, and other stakeholders that will inform the design of the statewide system.”

The $10 million to fund this program was given by the 2021-2022 state budget.