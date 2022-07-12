Man arrested for murder on Homestead Avenue in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A 31-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and booked Tuesday after allegedly killing a 25-year-old man.

Angel Odon Herrera was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of Homestead Avenue after allegedly shooting Javier Mora Jr. multiple times at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police received a call saying that Herrera was still on the property because he was fighting with the victim's father. They found Javier Mora Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds and declared him dead on the scene, according to police.

Police said there was an argument between the victim and Hererra before the shooting. This argument resulted in Herrera shooting and killing Javie Mora Jr. multiple times.

The victim's father heard the gunshots, went to the shooting scene, and began fighting with Hererra until police arrived.

Hererra has been booked for one count of murder. His bail is set at $1,000,000, according to the Monterey County booking log.

This is Salinas' eighth murder of the year.

