Man arrested in connection with 2021 Freemont Street homicide

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they made an arrest Tuesday concerning a 2021 Fremont Street homicide.

Josias Alexis Angel Abarca allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Nelson Leonardo Sanchez-Ruiz on the 500 block of Fremont Street on July 19, 2021. Salinas Police said they responded at 4:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation and found Sanchez-Ruiz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was not responsive and died of their injuries after medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, according to Salinas Police.

"Initially, there was limited suspect information to include an unknown male last seen running westbound on Fremont St. immediately after the shots were fired. Over the past year, Detectives continued to actively investigate the case, following all leads," said Salinas Police.

Angel Abarca was already in custody inside Monterey County Jail for an unrelated incident in February 2022. He was booked Tuesday for the murder of Sanchez-Ruiz, according to police.