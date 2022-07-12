ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike, US says

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

The US carried out a drone strike in northwest Syria on Tuesday that killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria, US Central Command said.

A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike, CENTCOM said in a statement. An initial review indicated that there were no civilian casualties.

“The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out attacks,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for CENTCOM.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

