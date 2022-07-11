Watsonville second-grader selected for Global Invention Convention

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Pajaro Valley Unified School District 2nd grader will be one of five California students representing the state at the Global Invention Convention.

Kristopher Neil Bayog, a Bradley Elementary student, created "D" Shoes. These shoes allow family members to find their loved ones who get lost in a crowd.

The shoes are essential shoes with a keychain transmitter. When the transmitter is activated, the shoes will sound if the receiver is within 1000 feet of them.

“When my grandmother, who has dementia, was lost at graduation, there were a lot of people, and it was hard for us to find her," said Kristopher. "While we were looking for her, I saw a lot of kids on a leash because their parents did not want to lose them. Later that day, my father used his car alarm to find our car because he could not remember where he, parked it, and that is how this idea came to me.”

Kristopher's " Detective and Doorbell" Shoes were entered as one of around 500 inventions from the country at the National Invention Convention. Of those inventions, Kristopher's was one of 84 selected for the global convention.

“It is inspiring to learn that Kristopher, a PVUSD 2nd-grade student, will be 1 of only five students selected from California continuing to the Global Invention Convention," said Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent of Schools. "His potentially life-saving creation is thoughtful. It is important to share it with the world. I am proud of our staff who daily support a safe and engaging learning environment where students like Kristopher can innovate and have supportive opportunities to be curious and explore their interests.”

The Global Invention Convention will be a virtual event held in August. To see Kristopher's invention presentation, click here.