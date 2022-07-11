Steelers’ Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium starting in 2022

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KION-TV)- Heinz Field will have a new name starting for the upcoming season. After 22 years the stadium will be renamed Acrisure Stadium, according to our CBS affiliate.

Heinz, the famous Pittsburgh-headquartered ketchup company, has decided not to extend its naming rights deal for the North Shore venue.

The name change could be officially announced early this week, according to our CBS affiliate. The transition is likely to include significant updates in and around the stadium, considering there are currently giant Heinz Ketchup bottles displayed near the Steelers' biggest video scoreboard.