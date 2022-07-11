Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:52 AM

SCCSO: Man arrested for starting a fire while publicly intoxicated

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested Sunday after being found intoxicated and having started a brush fire, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Noe Hernandez was found in the area of South Rodeo Gulch and Soquel Drive when deputies arrived. The responding deputies said they noticed a quick-spreading brush fire in the vacant lot next to Hernandez.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was interviewed and arrested for public intoxication and unlawfully causing a fire.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content