SCCSO: Man arrested for starting a fire while publicly intoxicated

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested Sunday after being found intoxicated and having started a brush fire, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Noe Hernandez was found in the area of South Rodeo Gulch and Soquel Drive when deputies arrived. The responding deputies said they noticed a quick-spreading brush fire in the vacant lot next to Hernandez.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was interviewed and arrested for public intoxication and unlawfully causing a fire.