Mayson Bothwell claims title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas for 2022

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- King City native, Mayson Bothwell, has been named Miss California Rodeo Salinas for 2022.

Bothwell was one of four contestants including Rose Escobar, Macee Nunes and Chelsea Rogell.

Bothwell won top honors with Escobar being named first runner-up and Rogell listed as second runner-up.

With the win, Bothwell received a $3,000 scholarship, a gold and silver belt buckle and tiara, plus the use of a two-horse trailer for the next year.

She'll also travel to events including rodeos, parades and other community celebrations throughout the state, representing California Rodeo Salinas as an ambassador.

The announcement comes as organizers prepare for Big Week and all the rodeo-related events that come with it, including the Carnival that kicks off July 15 and the Kiddie Kapers parade just days after that.