Lillard signs extension, looks forward to re-tooled Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Damian Lillard agreed to a two-year extension that keeps him with the Portland Trail Blazers through the 2026-27 season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced, said the deal is worth $225 million. Lillard signed the deal with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland. He spoke at a news conference Saturday evening at Summer League in Las Vegas.