Tony Sirico, famed “Sopranos” actor, dies at age 79

Actor Tony Sirico, better known as "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at age 79, his manager told CBS News on Friday.

"A great, loyal client," manager Bob McGowan wrote. "He would do anything to help people in need."

He did not provide a cause of death.

Sirico's brother, Robert Sirico, wrote that he was announcing Sirico's death "with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories."

Sirico has two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, as well as grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives, Sirico's brother said.

Sirico's brother said donations could be sent to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude's Hospital, and the Acton Institute.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on "The Sopranos," honored Sirico on Instagram. "Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal, and as big-hearted as anyone I've ever known."

"I will miss him forever," Imperioli said. "He is truly irreplaceable."

This article was written with the help of CBS News.