Three vehicle crash causes major injuries on Highway 156 near San Juan Bautista

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP says a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:15 p.m. resulted in someone being life-flighted to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 156 at Highway 101 and the westbound lane was closed for a short time.

One of the cars involved was a white Tesla and the other vehicles are deemed not driveable. There are no reports of any more injuries.

This is a developing story.