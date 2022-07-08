Sri Lankan police impose curfew ahead of planned protest

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police have imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas a day before a planned protest demanding the country’s president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies. Critics say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since the country’s independence in 1948, and that Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became prime minister two months ago promising to end the shortages, has not delivered on his pledge. Civic and opposition activists have announced that thousands of people will gather in Colombo on Saturday for a mass protest. Police say the curfew, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, will continue until further notice in Colombo and its suburbs.