Forward progress stopped on Morgan Hill 5-acre fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Firefighters are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire near Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says that 20 structures were threatened and the fire is 10% contained, but forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines.

There are mandatory evacuations for Armsby Road to Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane, and Tohara Way. An evacuation center has been set up at Morgan Hill Community Center on 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill. There are road closures in the area due to the fire.