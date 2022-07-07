Joe leads 76ers past Thunder in SLC Summer League 80-79

By The Associated Press

Isaiah Joe made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, his fourth of the game, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-79 on the final day of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Paul Reed secured the rebound to hand the Thunder, who rested No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren in their third game in three nights, their first loss in three games. Joe finished with 19 points and Reed had 14 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia.