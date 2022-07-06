River and Boca out of Copa Libertadores in round of 16

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentinian giants River Plate and Boca Juniors are out of this season’s Copa Libertadores despite being favorites in their round-of-16 matches. Their exits hand the favorite status to Brazilian teams which have dominated the soccer tournament in recent years and look strong to lift the title again. River was knocked out at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium after a goalless draw with local rival Velez Sarsfield, the winners of last week’s first leg by 1-0. Boca was eliminated by Brazil’s Corinthians at La Bombonera Stadium after two goalless encounters and a 6-5 defeat on penalties.