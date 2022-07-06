Body recovered from Lake Mead; may be that of missing woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aa body has been recovered at Lake Mead near where a Boulder City woman was reported missing last wee, authorities said Wednesday.

Lake Mead officials said the body was located Tuesday near the Boulder Islands.

A 22-year-old woman known as “Lily” was reported missing June 30 after officials received an emergency call about a man and woman who weren’t wearing life jacket and fell off a jet ski.

Authorities said the man was rescued from the water, but the woman didn’t resurface.

They say the body was located with a remotely operated vehicle by National Park Service rangers and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Clark County Medical Examiner and authorities said the incident remains under investigation.