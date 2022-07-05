Wickenheiser, 2 others promoted to assistant GM with Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach. Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist with the Canadian women’s hockey team, joined the Leafs as assistant director of player development in 2018 and was promoted to senior director of the department last year. Wickenheiser was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019. She joins Emilie Castonguay and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato with the Vancouver Canucks and Meghan Hunter with the Chicago Blackhawks as other women who have been hired as NHL assistant general managers.