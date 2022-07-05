Soledad Police arrest man with fully automatic ghost gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested on Independence Day with a ghost gun, said Soledad Police.

Luis Salazar was pulled over for a vehicle violation. The responding officer felt something wasn't right so they contacted Task Force Officers for backup, said police.

Suspect Luis Salazar

They immediately found a fully loaded ghost gun with a "Glock switch" making it possible for the gun to become fully automatic, said police. Salazar said he carries a gun for self-protection.

The other occupants of the car were identified and released. Salazar was taken to the Monterey County Jail on weapons violations, said police.