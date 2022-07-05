Kirilloff hits 2 homers as Twins pound White Sox 8-2

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Jorge Polanco went deep on his birthday for the second time and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2. Kirilloff had his second career multi-homer game. He went back to back with Polanco against slumping White Sox starter Michael Kopech in a three-run fifth and added a two-run drive against Vince Velasquez in the seventh. Max Kepler and Jose Miranda also connected, and the AL Central-leading Twins finished one homer shy of their season high. Josh Winder pitched five solid innings on short notice with Chris Archer going on the 15-day injured list because of tightness in his left hip, and Minnesota improved to 5-0 against the reigning division champions.