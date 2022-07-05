All lanes back open after fatal crash on Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) UPDATE JULY 5, 2022, at 10:21 a.m.-- Caltrans says all southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road are open.

A fatal traffic crash has resulted in the lane closures of Vine Hill in Santa Cruz, according to CHP.

The crash happened around 7:09 a.m. when a driver in a 2003 grey Volvo left the roadway. They then crashed into a dirt embankment and then hit a tree.

The solo occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the car and died on the scene.

The southbound lanes of Highway 17 at Vine Hill are closed until at least this afternoon.