Person of interest identified in Highland Park parade massacre that left 6 dead and 25 injured

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois, (KION-TV) A person of interest has been identified in the Highland Park mass shooting.

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, was identified by police as a person of interest. He may be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with plates IL DM80653.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 2:31 a.m.--Hospital staff at Highland Park Hospital gave an update on the 26 patients who were taken to their facility after a mass shooting at a parade on Independence Day.

Of the 26 patients, 25 of them had gunshot wounds. Nineteen have been treated and sent home, according to hospital staff.

The age of the victims ranges from 8 to 85 years old. Four or five of the patients were children.

Several of the patients have been taken to trauma centers for further medical aid. One of the patients taken was a "pediatric patient." Their conditions are currently unknown.

UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 11:01 a.m.-- The Highland Police Department confirms six people are dead, and 24 are injured. Five of them were found dead at the scene, all were adults, and one was taken to a hospital a died there.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business. Law officials say that the firearm was recovered at the top of the roof of a nearby business and it was a "high-powered rifle."

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Coveilli said. Law enforcement added that the attack was intentional and the targets were the parade spectators.

The suspect is a white male, 18-20 years old, with black hair, a small build and wearing a blue t-shirt according to police.

People fled for cover following reports of a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting police in responding to the shooting in the north Chicago suburb.

"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. "On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

Five people are confirmed dead and 19 were taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

As of 12:15 p.m eastern time., the gunman remained at large and authorities urged people in the area to "shelter in place. Law enforcement is searching for the suspect."

Police radio traffic described the gunman as possibly having a "large yellow backpack, like an Army-style backpack," according to our Fox affiliate.

The parade began at 10 a.m. but 10 minutes into the event it was disrupted after people heard gunfire. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds ran for safety.

Multiple people have been wounded after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled after hearing gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear. Police have asked for a canine unit to assist in finding the suspect.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, where Highland Park is located, said a shooting did occur and people should avoid the area. The sheriff's office did not say how many victims there were.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.



There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Neither the Highland Park Police Department nor the sheriff's office immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," Highland Mayor Nancy Rotering announced on Twitter. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

This article was written with help from the Associated Press.