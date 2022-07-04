Highland Park suspect admitted to firing on parade crowd, prosecutor says. He is ordered held without bond

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois, (KION-TV) --The suspect detained in Monday's deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois will be held without bond, a judge in Illinois' Lake County said in a hearing Wednesday morning.

Suspect Robert E. Crimo III admitted to investigators that he fired at a crowd at the parade, an assistant state's attorney alleged. A preliminary hearing is set in the case for July 28, the judge said.

Crimo drove to Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday following the Illinois shooting, saw a "celebration that was occurring" there, and "contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison," a spokesperson for authorities in Illinois' Lake County told reporters after the hearing.

"We don't have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack. (But) we do believe that he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration" and then contemplated a shooting there, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said.

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

UPDATE JULY 5, 2022, at 3:53 p.m.-- A prosecutor in suburban Chicago said that the gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

The man accused of killing at least seven people legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons. Authorities were called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force said in a news conference that the suspected shooter used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15” to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

Police said they were called to the suspect’s home in September 2019 after a family member called to say he was threatening “to kill everyone” there. Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time.

The suspect legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Covelli said.

It was not clear whether Crimo’s past contacts with police would have barred him from obtaining an Illinois gun owner’s license. State police, who issue the licenses, did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press inquiring about his eligibility.

The day after the shooting, authorities reported the death of a seventh person. More than three dozen other people were wounded in the attack, which Covelli said the suspect had planned for several weeks.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted victims by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said.

A police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III north of the shooting scene several hours after police released his photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.

Law enforcement officials gave his age as 21. His father, Bob, a longtime deli owner, ran for mayor in 2019.

Update: 7th victim has died from injuries sustained during #Highlandpark 4th of July Parade shooting. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 5, 2022

Suspected Highland Park parade shooter acted alone and disguised himself as a woman to escape

UPDATE JULY 5, 2022, at 9:36 a.m.-- Law officials are providing updates on a Highland mass shooting that left six people dead.

Police believe that Robert E. Crimo III acted alone when he disguised himself as a woman and gained access to a local business rooftop via a fire escape. He then opened fire and shot at least 70 times before blending into the crowd and escaping.

Crimo being arrested by police.

Police believe Crimo preplanned this attack for weeks and legally purchased the gun he used in Illinois. Crimo is a resident of Highland Park.

Crimo went to his mother's home in the area after the attack, and then borrowed her vehicle, according to Covelli.

Investigators have no information that the shooting was motivated by race, religion, or any other protected status, Covelli said. Authorities did not announce any changes against Crimo at Tuesday's news conference.

The total killed remains at six, but it has been confirmed by law officials that 30 were injured in the mass shooting.

---

UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 4:39 a.m.--A person of interest has been captured after a mass shooting in Highland Park Illinois during a 4th of July parade.

CBS Chicago says suspect Robert E. Crimo III has been captured alive. Police said a

Police say that Crimo was taken into custody at Lake Forrest, around 6 miles north of where the mass shooting took place, said law officials.

Video of Robert Crimo III arrest. "Do me a favor, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach." https://t.co/mrVLkv6AEg pic.twitter.com/VtWBXFZbWN — John Dodge (@dodgerman) July 5, 2022

His vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop was initiated at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. After a brief pursuit with North Chicago Police, he was pulled over and taken into custody.

Also one of the shooting victims in critical condition was a child.

---

A person of interest has been identified in the Highland Park mass shooting.

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, was identified by police as a person of interest. He may be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with plates IL DM80653.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

---

UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 2:31 p.m.--Hospital staff at Highland Park Hospital gave an update on the 26 patients who were taken to their facility after a mass shooting at a parade on Independence Day.

Of the 26 patients, 25 of them had gunshot wounds. Nineteen have been treated and sent home, according to hospital staff.

CNN

The age of the victims ranges from 8 to 85 years old. Four or five of the patients were children.

Several of the patients have been taken to trauma centers for further medical aid. One of the patients taken was a "pediatric patient." Their conditions are currently unknown.

---

UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 11:01 a.m.-- The Highland Police Department confirms six people are dead, and 24 are injured. Five of them were found dead at the scene, all were adults, and one was taken to a hospital a died there.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business. Law officials say that the firearm was recovered at the top of the roof of a nearby business and it was a "high-powered rifle."

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Coveilli said. Law enforcement added that the attack was intentional and the targets were the parade spectators.

The suspect is a white male, 18-20 years old, with black hair, a small build and wearing a blue t-shirt according to police.

People fled for cover following reports of a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting police in responding to the shooting in the north Chicago suburb. https://t.co/2iO2vPCw7Y pic.twitter.com/x4Q05pWjZA — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2022

"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. "On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

---

Five people are confirmed dead and 19 were taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

As of 12:15 p.m eastern time., the gunman remained at large and authorities urged people in the area to "shelter in place. Law enforcement is searching for the suspect."

CBS Chicago

Police radio traffic described the gunman as possibly having a "large yellow backpack, like an Army-style backpack," according to our Fox affiliate.

The parade began at 10 a.m. but 10 minutes into the event it was disrupted after people heard gunfire. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds ran for safety.

---

By Anders Hagstrom, Tyler O'Neil

Multiple people have been wounded after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled after hearing gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear. Police have asked for a canine unit to assist in finding the suspect.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, where Highland Park is located, said a shooting did occur and people should avoid the area. The sheriff's office did not say how many victims there were.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.



Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Neither the Highland Park Police Department nor the sheriff's office immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," Highland Mayor Nancy Rotering announced on Twitter. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

This article was written with help from the Associated Press.