today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:38 AM

Aptos’ ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ has big turnout

Calista Silva KION

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The 4th of July kicked off in Aptos with their annual "World's Shortest Parade."

The parade started at the corner of Soquel Drive and State Park Drive and ended at Trout Gulch Road. This is the second event post-pandemic.

The parade is only a half-mile long, but that didn't stop people from packing the streets of Aptos. The parade was established in 192 by the Aptos Ladies Evening Society before being taken over by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce.

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

