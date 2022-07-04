A Salinas man and Tiger King Star could face time in prison for wildlife trafficking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- A federal grand jury in Florence, South Carolina, returned a ten-count indictment over wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

Of the five individuals indicted, 61-year-old Charles Sammut of Salinas is of the men listed.

Sammut owns and operates Vision Quest Ranch at 400 River Road, Salinas. The ranch housed captive exotic species and sold guests tours and safari experiences.

The indictment says Sammut, Bhagavan Mahamayavi Antul, and two other men are also charged with money laundering while violating the lacey act and the endangered species act.

If found guilty, Sammut faces five years in federal prison on charges of trafficking wildlife animals.