Meronk first Polish winner on European tour with Irish win

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — Adrian Meronk is the Irish Open winner and adds the best label of all. He already was the first Polish player to earn a European tour card and the first to play in a U.S. Open. Now he’s the first Pole to win on the European tour. Meronk got there in style. He was one shot behind Ryan Fox of New Zealand with four holes to play at Mount Juliet when he went birdie, birdie, eagle. That led to a 66 and a three-shot victory over Fox. British Open spots were awarded to John Catlin, David Law and Fabrizio Zanotti.