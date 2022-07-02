Police: 2 killed when car strikes fireworks stand in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say that two people died when a vehicle struck a fireworks stand at an intersection in Northeast Washington. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department says multiple pedestrians were struck by the vehicle Saturday evening at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE. The two adult fatalities were declared dead at the scene. Information on the extent of other injuries has not been released.